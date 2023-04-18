Gamecocks open homestand Tuesday Night vs. CSU

The University of South Carolina baseball team starts a seven-game homestand on Tuesday night (April 18) as the Gamecocks welcome Charleston Southern to Founders Park. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus. All games also will be broadcast on the Gamecocks Sports Network from Learfield with Derek Scott and Tommy Moody on the call.

The Gamecocks won 1-of-3 games at Vanderbilt, winning the Friday night game, 14-6, behind five home runs and 14 hits on the night.

PARKING INFORMATION

Shuttle parking for the University of South Carolina baseball season will be operational at the Key Road Gravel Lot (1105 Key Road). Shuttle begins two (2) hours prior to first pitch and continues until 1 hour after the game.

For GPS purposes, the address for the Key Road Gravel Lot is 1105 Key Road, Columbia, SC 29201.

GAME DAY PARKING INFORMATION (including public game day lots (PGDL: $10/$5 per game). All gameday lots are cashless. Please have a debit card or credit card ready for payment upon entry into parking lots.

Weekdays

Game Time: 7 p.m.

Stadium Opens: 6:00 p.m.

Business Lots Open: 5/5:30 p.m.

Lot 1, STDM, HDG PGDL Open: 5 p.m.

Bus Shuttle for Patrons: 5 p.m.

SCOUTING CHARLESTON SOUTHERN

The Buccaneers are coming off a three-game sweep at Radford this past weekend. Jared Payne had four hits in the 17-7 win on Sunday afternoon. Jaylin Rae leads the Bucs with a .389 batting average while Chandler Tuupo has 23 RBI. On the mound, Kaleb Hill is 3-2 with 46 strikeouts in 34 innings pitched.

SERIES VS. CHARLESTON SOUTHERN

The Gamecocks have a 78-13 series advantage on Charleston Southern heading into Tuesday’s game. The two teams last met in 2021 with Carolina coming away with a 9-0 win. Josiah Sightler had a grand slam and Jack Mahoney struck out seven in five innings in the victory.

PROBABLE PITCHING ROTATION

Tuesday

South Carolina TBA

CSU TBA

PETRY MOVES INTO THE RECORD BOOK

Freshman Ethan Petry belted his 18th home run of the season at Vanderbilt on April 16, moving past Justin Smoak (2006) for Carolina’s freshman home run record. Petry homered in Friday’s 14-6 win over the Commodores and had three home runs on the week. Petry continues to lead Carolina with a .438 batting average and 56 RBI.

RPI WATCH

With 36 games in the books, it’s time to start looking at the RPI. The Gamecocks currently are second in those rankings, one of four SEC teams in the top five. Carolina currently is 20-1 at home and 8-5 on the road. Carolina has three-game series remaining against No. 1 Kentucky, No. 5 Arkansas and No. 11 Florida.

GAMECOCKS IN THE NCAA RANKINGS

The Gamecocks lead the nation with 86 home runs this season. Ethan Petry is tied for third with 18 home runs … USC is sixth in the nation with 339 runs scored … Carolina is third in the nation in drawing walks with 229 and sixth in the country with 81 hit by pitches … The Gamecocks’ .430 on-base percentage is seventh in the country … On the mound, Carolina is fifth in earned-run average at 3.23 … Ethan Petry is fourth with 56 RBI … The .833 winning percentage is the third best in the country.

UP NEXT

Carolina hosts Florida in a three-game SEC series this weekend at Founders Park. Thursday’s game starts at 7:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPNU with Tom Hart and Chris Burke on the call. Friday’s game starts at 7 p.m. with Saturday’s contest at 2 p.m.