Collision involving several vehicles blocking I-20 at South Lake Drive

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Police and Highway Patrol say a collision with several vehicles on I-20 is blocking all outbound lanes this morning.

It happened before 5 a.m. on South Lake Drive/SC-6.

According to investigators, multiple vehicles were involved in the wreck and one vehicle was pushed down an embankment.

They say to find an alternate route as they work on the collision.

