Collision involving several vehicles cleared on South Lake Drive

(Courtesy: LPD/Twitter) Wreck involving multiple vehicles on South Lake Drive.

(Courtesy: LPD/Twitter) Authorities working on a collision on South Lake Drive in Lexington County where one vehicle went down an embankment.

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Police and Highway Patrol say a collision with several vehicles on I-20 has been cleared.

It happened before 5 a.m. on at Exit 55/South Lake Drive/SC-6.

According to investigators, multiple vehicles were involved in the wreck and one vehicle was pushed down an embankment.

All lanes have now been reopened.