South Carolina ranks 10th among least polluted states

April 22 is Earth Day, a day of celebration held to demonstrate and promote environmental awareness.

South Carolina ranks 10th best overall for low air and water pollution.

According to “Quote Wizard” by Lending Tree, 87% of days here in the Palmetto State have good air quality.

Nationally, the number of days with good air quality has increased by 4% since 2018.

Also according to the company, New Mexico and Oklahoma were identified as the states suffering the most while Hawaii and North Dakota have the best overall air and water pollution ratings.

You can find the data report here: https://quotewizard.com/news/environment-health-impact-by-state