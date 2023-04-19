Strep infections high in the U.S.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—Strep infections are surging this season according to new analysis.

It’s happening amid a shortage of an antibiotic commonly used to treat strep.

Epic Health Research Network looked at electronic health records from 100 million Americans from thousands of clinics and hospitals across the country.

They found cases of the infection were up 30% this February, compared to the same time in 2017. Preliminary numbers for March show a continuation of that trend—and the season runs through April.

The CDC says strep is most common in children ages five to 15. Many cases are mild and treatable with antibiotics, but Group A infections are more severe. The CDC says it’s looking into a potential increase of those this season.

The strep surge comes amid a shortage of liquid amoxicillin—that’s the antibiotic most often used to treat “Group A” infections.