Midlands men arrested on child sexual abuse material and related charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—SC Attorney General Alan Wilson says Steven Brian Scott Jr., 28, and Daniel Lee Clark, 19, were arrested on five total charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Investigators say Clark distributed files of child sexual abuse material. A CyberTipline report led to his arrest on April 18 and he faces up to 10 years imprisonment.

Scott sent sexually explicit images to a person he believed to be a minor, say officials. He was arrested on April 17.

He is charged with four counts of attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under age eighteen, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.