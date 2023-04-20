SC woman pleaded guilty to fraud conspiracy targeting retirees, military pension holders

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Department of Justice says Candy Kern, 55, of Anderson pleaded guilty to conspiracy for her role in a fraudulent scheme.

The nationwide structured cash flow scheme exploited military veterans with financial difficulties and targeted elderly investors who were looking for a safe retirement investment, say officials.

From 2012 through 2021, Kern used a SC-based law firm she was the managing partner of to facilitate the fraud.

The scheme worked by offering veterans an up-front lump sum payment in exchange for the assignment of the veterans’ monthly pension and/or disability payments for a period of time. The pension assignment contracts were in fact void, say officials.

Retirees would then be solicited to invest in these contracts. Up-front lump sums would be provided under the false pretense that the flow of repayments by veterans over time would translate into a return for the retiree-investors, according to a press release by the Department of Justice, District of South Carolina.

Kern’s law firm received almost $1,446,336 through the scheme. The victims lost approximately $31,352,897.26.

Kern served as the legal counsel, banker, and debt collector for the operation.