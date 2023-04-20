SLED charges former Travelers Rest Police officer with criminal sexual conduct in office

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—SLED agents charged a former Travelers Rest Police officer with Criminal Sexual Conduct.

According to arrest warrants, James Hildebrandt, 42, used aggravated force against a victim by taking her to an isolated location and sexually assaulting her on July 3, 2022.

The incident occurred on the campus of Travelers Rest High School.

He was charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Third Degree, and Misconduct in Office.

Hildebrandt was booked at the Greenville County Detention Center.