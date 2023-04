Riverbanks Zoo and Gardens welcomes two rare blue-billed curassow hatchlings

Riverbanks Zoo and Garden has something to chirp about.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Riverbanks Zoo and Garden has something to chirp about.

Today the zoo announced the hatching of two critically endangered blue-billed curassows.

Zoo officials say the birds are only found in a few tropical forests in Columbia, South America and only number in the hundreds.