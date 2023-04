Geisha shrimp recall expanded

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—The company that makes Geisha shrimp is expanding its recall.

The recall of medium shrimp now includes all 4 oz cans distributed in most states since December.

Kawasho Foods USA Inc. says the affected shrimp might have been under-processed making it more susceptible to spoilage.

The FDA website has more information about the recall—including the UPC code for the affected items.