Home prices on the rise, ending 7 month steady decrease

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— U.S. home prices ticked up slightly in February ending a seven-month streak of declines.

A national home price index out Tuesday shows a .2% increase between January and February.

S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller says, “prices were down almost 5% from their peak in June of last year and the broader trend going back to 2019 is still a steady increase in home values.”