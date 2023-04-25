Spotify reports over 500 million active monthly users

Spotify had more than half a billion monthly active users for the first time ever.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—Spotify had more than half a billion monthly active users for the first time ever.

According to the company’s first quarter earning report, it had 515 million users on a monthly basis as of March 31st which is a year-over-year jump of 22 %.

The music streaming service has 210 million paid premium subscribers which is a 15% year-over-year increase.

Spotify also reported revenue growth of 14% since last year.