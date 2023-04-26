ABC’s of Education: Renee Atkinson of Aynor High School named 2024 South Carolina Teacher of the Year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—This afternoon, Governor McMaster and First Lady Peggy joined Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver to announce the teacher of the year.

That distinct honor went to Renee Atkinson, an English teacher at Aynor High School in Horry County.

Atkinson was chosen from 5 statewide finalists representing all facets of education. Renee will receive $25,000 and a brand-new BMW for one year as part of the program.

In a press release, Superintendent Weaver says, “Renee pours her heart and soul into the lives of her students each day at Aynor High School, and is truly deserving of this prestigious honor. She will represent South Carolina’s over 55,000 educators in this role, and I know she will leave a lasting impact on them, just as she does inside her classroom.”