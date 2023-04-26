Two million sledgehammers recalled over injury concerns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— More than two million sledgehammers are being recalled over injury concerns.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says Dewalt, Stanley Fatmax, and Craftsman Fiberglass Sledgehammers, all made by Stanley Black and Decker, are under recalls.

The Commission says the heads of the Sledgehammers can loosen prematurely and detach unexpectedly.

Officials have received reports of the sledgehammers causing injuries. The products were sold at hardware stores nationwide as well as online.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission advises owners of the sledgehammers to stop using them immediately and contact Stanley Black and Decker.