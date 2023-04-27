Education voucher bill passed by SC House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— House lawmakers have passed an education voucher bill that could allow parents to send their kids to private schools through public funds.

The bill establishes education scholarship accounts where parents and guardians can get up to $6,000 a year to pay for tuition, transportation, supplies or technology at a private or public school outside their districts.

Governor Henry McMaster says he will sign it into law.

However, it’s likely to face legal challenges as the South Carolina Constitution prohibits using public money to benefit private educational institutions.