Weekend ramp closure: I-20 to I-26 westbound near exit 64B

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A reminder to drivers… the ramp from Westbound I-20 to Westbound I-26 near exit 64-B in Columbia will be closed this weekend beginning at 9 PM tomorrow through 6 AM on Monday.

It’s part of Phase two of the Carolina Crossroads Project which will reconfigure 14 miles of I-20/ I-26 corridor.

The project is the largest construction venture in SC transportation history. It’s expected to be completed in 2024.

There will be delays this weekend, so plan accordingly.