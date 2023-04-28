Bud Light executives on leave after Mulvaney backlash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—An Anheuser-Busch spokesperson says two of the executives from the Bud Light marketing team are taking leaves of absence.

The company is explaining leadership changes in the wake of the controversy over its partnership with a transgender social media influencer.

According to a statement, conservative media targeted one of the executives—Bud Light’s Vice President of Marketing— and she decided to take a leave of absence.

A second executive named Daniel Blake is following suit.

The personnel decisions follow the company’s collaboration with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney on two Instagram posts this month.

The posts immediately drew right-wing backlash with some conservative celebrities calling for a boycott.

The company reportedly experienced a drop in Bud Light sales in the wake of the backlash, though Anheuser-Busch has not confirmed that information.