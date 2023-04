Columbia Fire Dept: No injuries reported in McNair Hall fire at Columbia College







COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Columbia-Richland Fire Department went to work on an HVAC fire at Columbia College yesterday evening.



Firefighters say multiple callers reported fire coming from McNair Hall.

The fire was extinguished after it was located on the second floor around an air conditioner, say officials.

There were no injuries and all occupants in the building were able to evacuate safely.