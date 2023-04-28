Gamecocks losing defensive line coach to SEC program

Shane Beamer is losing his defensive line coach to another SEC program.

Jimmy Lindsey is accepting the job as defensive line coach at LSU, according to a source. The two sides could reach an agreement by this weekend with one source calling it a “done deal”.

John Brice with footballscoop.com was first to report the news.

Lindsey coached the Gamecocks’ defensive line from 2021 until this past spring, after previously serving as a coach at Illinois. He replaces former LSU defensive line coach Jamar Cain, who joined the Denver Broncos’ coaching staff this offseason.

The defensive line coach previously worked with LSU defensive coordinator Matt House at Gardner-Webb in 2005.