COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Sumter Police says traffic will be affected in preparation for this year’s Festival on the Avenue. Traffic control measures will begin after 8 a.m. Saturday along portions of Main Street and Manning Avenue.

The festival begins at 10 a.m. with a parade and ends at 4 p.m. Affected roads are expected to be clear by 5 p.m.

Featured entertainment includes Luther Barnes and the Restoration Choir, and New Boyz.