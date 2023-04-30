Lexington deputies seek suspect in weekend shooting

Courtesy Twitter

Lexington Co. S.C., (WOLO)–Lexington Co. deputies are investigating a Saturday morning shooting.

Investigators say deputies responded to The Hidden Tavern on Wing Hill Rd. around 2:20 Saturday morning after reports of a fight.

While they were on the way, deputies say they received a report of shots fired.

According to investigators, the fight started in the parking lot and someone fired shots in the air.

The shooter then fired more shots when people tried to get the gun away from him striking one victim in the lower body.

If you have any information on this incident call the Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Department or submit a tip to crimesc.com