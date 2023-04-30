School district releases statement on Meadowlake Park shooting

Richland Co., S.C.(WOLO)–Richland Co. School District One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon released a statement Saturday on a shooting incident that ultimately left 11 people injured.

According to the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Department, the incident took place at Meadowlake Park, the victims range in age from 16 to 20.

Dr. Witherspoon writes, “We are saddened and concerned about the shooting incident that occurred early-Saturday morning (April 29, 2023) at Meadowlake Park in which four Richland One high school students were injured. Our prayers go out to the students who were injured. While the event where the shooting took place was not a school-related or district-related function, we are cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation and we encourage anyone with information about the incident to share it with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. As a precaution, we will have additional security on campus at W.J. Keenan and C.A. Johnson high schools next week.”

Sheriff Leon Lott says two teens were arrested in connection with the shooting,