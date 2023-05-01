Browns sign former Gamecock, AC Flora punter

The Cleveland Browns signed a former Gamecock and AC Flora High School great on Monday.

Punter Joseph Charlton agreed to a deal with Cleveland, according to the franchise.

Charlton (6-5, 190) was originally signed by the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He has appeared in 21 contests with the Panthers and one with the Jacksonville Jaguars since 2020.

Charlton spent the 2022 offseason and training camp with the Browns. For his career, the South Carolina product has booted 69 punts for 3,055 yards, landing 29 inside the 20-yard line, and a 44.3 average.