COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia’s Food Truck Fridays is now running through May!

New food vendors will operate from one location from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2300 Bull Street.

Please find the schedule for Food Truck Fridays below:

May 5

Carol’s Finest Foods

Heaven’s Cuisine

Yummiez

May 12

Just Jonesin’

Luna’s Grill

The Sports Dawg

May 19

Carol’s Finest Foods

Luna’s Grill

Yummiez

May 26

Carol’s Finest Foods

The Sports Dawg

Yummiez