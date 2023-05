Columbia Fireflies hiring food and beverage employees

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Fireflies is hosting a job fair at Segra Park on May 10 from 5:30 p.m.—7 p.m.

The team is looking to hire food and beverage workers for upcoming games.

The Fireflies will be hiring for the following positions:

• Cook

• Cashier

• Expeditor

• Wrapper

• Runner

• Server

• Food Cart Attendant

Those who can’t attend the job fair can fill out the form online here.