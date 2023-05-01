Hartsville man sentenced to ten years in federal prison for drug and firearms crimes

FLORENCE, S.C. (WOLO)—Darnikius Trayvon Sutton, 31, was sentenced to ten years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possessing firearms to further a drug trafficking crime.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Darlington deputies found 58 grams of methamphetamine, quantities of cocaine and crack cocaine, three firearms, and more than 100 rounds of ammunition after executing a search warrant inside a home Sutton had previously sold narcotics.

Sutton’s sentence is to be followed by 5 years of court-ordered supervision.