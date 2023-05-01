Woman sentenced to 40 years in prison for 2018 murder

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– According to 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Morgan Carr, was convicted April 28 for her role in the 2018 Murder and Armed Robbery of Robert All.

Officials say Carr was sentenced to 40 years for the murder and 30 years for the armed robbery.

In 2019 Carr’s co defendant Charlie Robinson was sentenced to 40 years after pleading guilty to the murder.

According to investigators, or July 11, 2018 Carr and Robinson and a third co defendant stole a ’18 Nissan Altima from All after murdering him.

On the day of the shooting, officials say, Carr invited All over to her house and got him to giver her and Robinson a ride.

Eventually they wound up on Toole Smith Rd. in Swansea where Robinson ordered All out of the car at gunpoint before shooting him in the back and then the back of the head.

The solicitor’s office says All was ultimately identified by his tattoos because his face was unrecognizable.

According to the solicitor evidence at trial revealed Carr set the whole thing up.

Officials say Carr and All had previously been in a relationship.