Bryce Young to wear #9 with Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE (Panthers) – Carolina’s first overall pick, quarterback Bryce Young, will officially wear jersey No. 9 as a Panther.

Young continues with the jersey number that he wore at Alabama where he won the Heisman Trophy and finished second in Alabama history in passing yards (8,356) and passing touchdowns (80).

Current Panthers quarterback Matt Corral will move from No. 9 to No. 2, a jersey number he requested prior to this year’s draft and wore at Ole Miss and in high school.

Young is just the third quarterback that Carolina has drafted in the first round, joining Kerry Collins (1995, fifth overall) and Cam Newton (2011, first overall).

The rest of the 2023 rookie class have also gotten new numbers with Jonathan Mingo wearing No. 15, DJ Johnson wearing No. 52, Chandler Zavala wearing No. 62 and Jammie Robinson wearing No. 22.