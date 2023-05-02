Law enforcement investigating reports of shots fired on MUSC campus
Charleston, S.C. (WCIV)–Medical University of South Carolina officials say law enforcement is on campus investigating reports of shots fired Tuesday.
Officials sent an emergency alert out around 11:36 a.m.
A MUSC spokesperson said it seems to an isolated incident within the McClennan Banks Parking Garage / K Lot behind MUSC Health Ashley River Tower.
No injuries or deaths have been reported.
Charleston Police area assisting in the investigation, including talking with witnesses and pulling surveillance video.
A BOLO is expected soon with the physical description of a possible suspect.
People are asked to avoid the area.