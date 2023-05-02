Local Living: The Jonas Brothers are coming to Columbia!

The fall concert schedule in the Midlands is ‘burnin up’ and this performance is sure to leave you wanting ‘five more minutes.’

The Jonas Brothers are coming to town in October! Whether you’re a ‘sucker’ for Joe, think Kevin is ‘cool’ or if Nick is your true ‘lovebug’, you’ll get to see them hit the stage at the Colonial Life Arena on October 10th.

Tickets go on sale May 12th and fans can register for pre-sale right now!

For information visit https://www.coloniallifearena.com/events/detail/jonas-brothers

The Pickin’ & Piggin’ BBQ cook-off is being held at Saluda Shoals Park from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The event features all you can eat BBQ samples from more than 20 of South Carolina’s best BBQ chefs, beer sales and live music.

All ages are welcome. $15 for adults, $5 for children.

Bluey and Bingo are coming to the Midlands (if you don’t know who that is- ask your kids!)

The famous pair will appear in Blueys Big Play at the Koger Center on May 9th and 10th.

Show times are at 6pm and tickets are $39 to $59 and are currently available!