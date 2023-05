West Columbia Police: Women wanted for assault at gas station

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— West Columbia Police need your help finding two women connected to an assault last week.

They released this surveillance video showing the women involved in the assault.

This happened at a gas station on Charleston Highway on April 29.

If you know who they are, call the West Columbia Police Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

You could receive a cash reward for any tips leading to an arrest.