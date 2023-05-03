Columbia Police: Three students sent to hospital after ingesting suspected edibles

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department is investigating the consumption of suspected edibles by three Hand Middle School students.

Two students were transported by EMS to a local hospital and one was taken to a hospital by a parent, say officials.

Officers say the students did not experience life-threatening symptoms.



An item has been collected for lab testing say officers. More information will be gathered from students.

School officials are assisting with the case. If you have information about the edibles, call (803) 545-3500.