Midlands Gives raises over $4.4 million!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Another record in the books for Midlands Gives this year!

According to the preliminary numbers, more than $4.4 million was raised for more than 560 local non-profits this year, which surpassed the previous record of over $3 million last year.

The Central Carolina Community Foundation wants to thank all of the donors who helped make a difference.