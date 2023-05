No injuries in house fire on Greenleaf Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—No one is hurt after a house fire in Columbia yesterday, says the Columbia-Richland Fire Department.

It happened on the 3700 block of Greenleaf Road before 3 p.m. where firefighters say they found flames coming through part of the roof.

Thankfully there was no one inside the home and firefighters were able to extinguish it.

The cause is under investigation.