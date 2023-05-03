SC House lawmakers pass boat safety bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina House lawmakers have passed a bill aiming to increase boating safety.

Under the proposal, anyone born after July 1, 2007 must earn a boating safety certificate through a class to operate a boat and water skis among others.

This does not apply to those with valid hunting or fishing licenses.

The State Department of Natural Resources reported 170 boating accidents and 22 recreational boating deaths last year.

The bill now heads to the Senate.