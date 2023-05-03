Tuesday Morning is going out of business and closing all stores

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—Retailer Tuesday Morning is closing all of its stores and going out of business entirely.

It’s the second major U.S. home goods store to go bust in recent days. Bed Bath and Beyond is also closing.

Tuesday Morning made the announcement on Facebook and its website — that it has started offering 30% discounts at its roughly 200 remaining stores.

The 49-year-old retailer has seen a sharp decline in store locations in the past three years when it had 700 stores.

Customers have until May 13th to use any gift cards previously purchased.