U.S. senators reintroduce Kids Online Safety Act

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—Some U.S. senators have revived a bill that would require safety features for social media.

The Kids Online Safety Act would seek to shape the basic design of social media products and it would police specific types of harmful content.

It basically puts the burden on companies like Meta, Google, and Twitter to create a safe environment for youth.

Under the new bi-partisan proposal these companies would be obligated to act against harmful content related to bullying, eating disorders, and substance abuse — among others.