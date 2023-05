S’mores Oreos available again for limited time

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—It’s been two years since Nabisco introduced S’mores-flavored Oreos as a limited-edition treat.

Now they’re coming back under a fun new name… S’moreos!

The company announced the cookies are coming back to grocery store shelves on May 8.

The treat is stacked like a traditional Oreo cookie, but the cake base is graham-flavored and the filling is two layers of marshmallow and chocolate flavored creme.