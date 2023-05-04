Sumter Police: Dogs found neglected, resident charged

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)—Sumter Police says several dogs were found neglected on a local woman’s property.

40 year-old Latisha Rashione Todd was charged Tuesday with two counts of misdemeanor level three treatment of animals and a felony level three treatment of animals.

Police and Animal Control officers found seven dogs inside and outside her residence. Several had been without food and water for some time.

They also found the carcass of a dog outdoors inside of a portable carrier.

A warrant was obtained by officers to seize the dogs and Todd signed over ownership of the surviving dogs. They are now in the custody of Sumter County Animal Control.

Todd faces nine years in prison if convicted of all charges.