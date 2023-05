Covid-19 in the U.S.: Fourth leading cause of death in 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—The CDC says Covid-19 was the fourth-leading cause of death in the U.S. last year based on provisional data.

That’s a drop from earlier in the pandemic when it ranked third. Unintentional injuries are once again in that spot with heart disease and cancer killing the most people.

The CDC attributes one in 13 deaths last year to Covid-19 as an underlying cause or contributor.