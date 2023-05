AAA: National gas prices fell this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— If it seems gas prices are dropping… you’re right.

The national average for a gallon of regular gas has fallen six cents since last week to hit $3.57—that’s about 65 cents less than a year ago.

AAA also reports the price of oil has dropped nearly $20 per barrel in recent weeks.

The company says there are a number of reasons for the drop including a volatile oil market and a pre-summer driving lull affecting demand.