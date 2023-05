Happy Cinco de Mayo!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Here’s a great way to end the week— it’s Cinco de Mayo!

Every year on the fifth of May, Americans celebrate Mexican-American heritage and pride.

The United States Congress issued a proclamation in 2005 calling on Americans to observe Cinco de Mayo.

Most people do so by enjoying a Mexican-themed meal and drinks like tacos and margaritas.

You can also explore Mexican culture, music, dance and film.