Murdaugh lawyers request more money from judge to appeal convictions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—

On Wednesday at the Lexington County Courthouse his attorneys asked Judge Daniel Hall to allow them to take $160,000 from Murdaugh’s remaining retirement funds.

That money is in the hands of receivers who took control of his assets in 2021 to give to multiple victims of Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes.

The judge says he expects to make a decision on May 12.

In March, Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison for killing his wife and son.