Video Game Hall of Fame announces class of 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—The World Video Game Hall of Fame has announced its class of 2023.

The no-brainer inductees are “Wii Sports”, which launched with the Nintendo Wii in 2006 and introduced the world to motion controls.

Also “The Last of Us.” That game was a mega-hit in 2013 and spawned the critically acclaimed HBO series of the same name.

The list also includes odd ducks a little known “Computer Space” that came out in 1971.

The museum calls it the first commercial coin-operated video game.

Also “Barbie Fashion Designer.” It came out in 1996. That game lets players design clothes that can be printed out and put onto a barbie doll.

The museum says the game proved computer games marketed to girls could succeed.