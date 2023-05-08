DHEC Launches new WIC pre-application tool
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control has a new online tool they say will make it easier for families to pre-apply for for the South Carolina Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Special Supplemental Nutrition program.
Officials say the new online application lets families create a secure account to upload required documentation on their health and income status.
The WIC program provides nutrition education as well as food for pregnant women, new mothers, infants, and children under five.
WIC participation in South Carolina has grown from 83,209 in January 2022 to 90,863 in January 2023,” said DHEC’s Bureau of Community Nutrition Services Director Berry Kelly. “We hope the accessibility of this application helps increase those numbers, which would allow us to improve access to nutritious foods, breastfeeding support and nutrition education for more South Carolina families.”
To pre-apply or learn more about WIC, visit scdhec.gov/wic.