DHEC Launches new WIC pre-application tool

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control has a new online tool they say will make it easier for families to pre-apply for for the South Carolina Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Special Supplemental Nutrition program.

Officials say the new online application lets families create a secure account to upload required documentation on their health and income status.

The WIC program provides nutrition education as well as food for pregnant women, new mothers, infants, and children under five.