Gas tanker overturns on SC-202 in Newberry County; US-76 to I-26 closed

(Courtesy: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia) Driver injured in gas tanker wreck on SC-202.

(Courtesy: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia) Authorities working on removing overturned gas tanker truck on SC-202. (Courtesy: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia) Authorities working on removing overturned gas tanker truck on SC-202.

(Courtesy: Newberry Co. Sheriff's Office) Gas tanker overturns on SC-202.

(Courtesy: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia) Authorities on scene cleaning up the gas tanker wreck on SC-202. (Courtesy: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia) Authorities on scene cleaning up the gas tanker wreck on SC-202.

(Courtesy: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia) Authorities working on overturned gas tanker on SC-202.

Little Mountain, SC (WOLO) — A gasoline tanker has rolled over on SC-202 in Little Mountain this morning causing a fuel leak. The road is closed from US-76 to I-26.

According to Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster, at approximately 6 a.m., a tanker truck carrying petroleum product lost control and went off the roadway, rolling but landed upright.

The collision also knocked down a utility pole and took out power to the majority of the area but crews are replacing the pole and restoring service.

The driver was injured and taken to the hospital.

Deputies say some of the 7,000 plus gallons of fuel leaked but it has been contained. However, there are several thousands of gallons of product in the tank.

Emergency Services are waiting on crews to off load the truck and an environmental clean up company to come clean up the spill.

According to deputies, the road closure is expected to be at least 4 hours and approximately 1/4 mile has been evacuated.

Highway Patrol says a detour is in place near US-76 and I-26.

The daycare is closed and officials say to avoid the area.