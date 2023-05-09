Big time fishing means big bucks for Lake Murray

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Big time fishing tournaments mean the community around Lake Murray has reeled in millions of dollars.

A spokesperson for the Capital City-Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism board says over the past six months the lake has hosted multiple professional fishing tournaments including the Black Bass World Championship as well as Bassmaster and Major League Fishing events.

Officials say the tournaments brought in an estimated $6 million in tourism impact and $52 million in marketing value.