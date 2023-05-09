Deputies release charges in Meadowlake shooting

Rob Dew,
Screen Shot 2022 11 11 At 104051 Am

RCSD

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies have released the charges against two teens arrested in connection with a shooting at a Midlands park.

Invesigators say the teens, both 16, are charged with 11 counts of attempted murder, possession of stolen weapon, possession of handgun under 18, possession of weapon during a violent crime, and possession of weapon with obliterated serial number.

11 people were injured in the incident at Meadowlake Park when deputies say the teens and two other suspects 18-year-old Ty’quan Kelly and 19-year-old Miquise Fulwiley shot into a crowd of young people in the early morning hours of April 29th.
Categories: Local News, News, Richland

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts