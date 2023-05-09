Deputies release charges in Meadowlake shooting

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies have released the charges against two teens arrested in connection with a shooting at a Midlands park.

Invesigators say the teens, both 16, are charged with 11 counts of attempted murder, possession of stolen weapon, possession of handgun under 18, possession of weapon during a violent crime, and possession of weapon with obliterated serial number.

11 people were injured in the incident at Meadowlake Park when deputies say the teens and two other suspects 18-year-old Ty’quan Kelly and 19-year-old Miquise Fulwiley shot into a crowd of young people in the early morning hours of April 29th.