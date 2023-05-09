Mother of groom injured in wedding night crash updates son’s condition

Folly Beach, S.C. (WOLO)–Family members of the victims of a fatal crash at Folly Beach following a wedding are updating the conditions of the survivors.

On April 28th police say Samantha Hutchinson was killed by a drunk driver hours after her wedding.

Her husband, Aric Hutchinson along with two other men were hurt after investigators say the driver ran into the couple’s golf cart.

Annette Hutchinson, the groom’s mother, says her son has multiple injuries including two broken legs, broken bones in his face, and brain bleeds.

The suspect, Jamie Lee Komoroski, was charged with one count of reckless homicide and three counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily harm.

A gofundme has been set up by the family for the survivors.