SCDOR offers tax tips for newlyweds

If you’re planning on saying “I do” don’t forget your Uncle Sam.

The state Department of Revenue has some reminders for people tying the knot in 2023.

Officials say the IRS requires married couples to give their employers a new W-4 employee’s allowance form within 10 days of your marriage.

Also, notify the government of any name and address change.

Tell Social Security of any name change since state and federal tax returns are tied to your social security number.

View all SCDOR Tax Tips.